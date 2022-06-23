The first exclusive look from the forthcoming series ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ has been released.

The new series aims at showing the crucial role played by the Battalions of Orcs, in a more realistic way. The Amazon series is set in the Second Age, and the Orcs will be seen in a different form.

Looking back to the series when towards Tolkien’s First Age, the Orcs were demolished nearly to the point of extinction in the War of Wrath. Since the highly anticipated ‘The Rings of Power’ will be taking place in the Second Age, we will meet the creatures as they’re scattered across Middle-Earth.

Thousands of years before they become the earth-shattering force that helps level the realms of elf and man, Orcs are low in numbers, down on their luck, and fighting for survival.

Head of The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power‘s prosthetic department Jamie Wilson and executive producer Lindsey Weber, both prolific minds. ays Weber “Well, I love Orcs”.

“I love creature design, so I’m very happy to talk about this stuff. JD and Patrick – the showrunners – the very first page of their bible was about Orcs. They have a real passion for them, they love practical prosthetics and design, and they felt that they needed exploration given that this is the Second Age and thousands of years before the events of the Third Age.”

“It was really important to them to treat them as their own culture and explore their world on its own two legs in its own right.”

Talking about what it means to be an Orc in the Second Age, Weber said: “It felt appropriate that their look would be different, part of a wilder, more raw, Second Age, Middle-Earth, closer to where the First Age ends. As we meet them, they’re not yet organised into armies, they’re a little more scattered and they’ve been scavenging. So it’s just a different time in their total story.”

Starring Morfydd Clark, Robert Aramayo, Markella Kavenagh, and Benjamin Walker in the key role, the series is all set to release on September 2.

While talking about The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, it is said that as much as $464.2 million were used to shed out to complete the TV series. Out of this around $250 million are spent on buying rights of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novel.

