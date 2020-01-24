The Kapil Sharma Show: Navjot Singh Sidhu Is Back For REAL! Watch The Video

Every week we see celebrities coming to The Kapil Sharma Show and entertaining us. Not just that, the Kapil Sharma show is one of the most watched shows on television currently. Apart from Kapil, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda play pivotal roles in the show and Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu in 2019.

Well, this week the team of Hungama 2 starring Shilpa Shetty, Ashutosh Rana and others are coming to The Kapil Sharma show and with them guess who’s back? Well, it’s none other than Navjot Singh Sidhu. Yes, you read it right!

Kapil comes dressed as Navjot wearing a blue pathani and delivers shayaris and dialogues in his accent. He cracks a joke with Shilpa and says, “Shilpa tum apne show me chha gayi…ye aurat meri kursi kha gayi (pointing towards Archana)” and everyone burst into laughter.

Take a look at the promo here:

Kapil captioned the video and wrote, “Sidhu paji @navjotsinghsidhu is coming to meet u soon 🤗 stay tuned to @sonytvofficial”. Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav and some more celebrities are seen seated on the stage while Kapil performs.

