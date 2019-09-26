The Kapil Sharma Show: Divya Dutta’s Poem On Gender Equality Leaves Kapil & Archana Puran Singh Moist-Eyed

Known for her acting chops and stunning performances, Divya Dutta is in the news again, but this time for a different reason. Something that is relevant to all, and has left the social media in complete awe. She recited a poem at The Kapil Sharma Show and everyone became emotional for all the right reasons.

This time, the actress has touched upon one of the most important issues today, in the most heartfelt manner, and her message has not only gone viral, but has also managed to touch many lives.

Few days ago, Ms Dutta had shared a video on her Instagram handle, where she can be seen reciting a poem penned by her brother Dr Rahul Dutta. The poem touched upon the topic of gender equality, especially in marriage. Recently, she also shot for a special episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she recited the poem once again, and that clip has taken the internet by storm. The fact that instead of blaming one gender, the recital was inclusive and had a subtle and sweet take on a woman’s point of view on sharing responsibilities, set it apart from many other takes on the issue.

Many users spoke about how they were touched by the poem, could relate to it, and how it left them teary eyed. The clip managed to strike a chord not only with women, but with men as well, and was shared numerous times of social media, some garnering as many as 1 million views. Interestingly, people from all age groups related to the concept, and urged their peers to watch it too.

Back on popular demand.. https://youtu.be/tNv_UluOTYI. Thanx for all the love for me n @docdutta . N Thankyou Kapil and ur team, had a fab time.. how much we laughed. Stay blessed Posted by Divya Dutta on Monday, September 23, 2019

Now, that’s some food for thought, isn’t it!

Divya’s Tweet –

One million views and counting!!! Thankyiu for all the love for this poem on #genderequality and for me and @raahuldutta pic.twitter.com/oK8fo1U5h5 — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) September 26, 2019

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!