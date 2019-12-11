The Irishman: Netflix Reveals The Humongous Number Of Views This Martin Scorsese’s Film Received In Its First Week

A few weeks ago, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman was released on Netflix. Since the announcement, there was a lot of excitement among the masses for the film. The film stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Ray Romano, Anna Paquin and Bobby Cannavale in the lead roles.

As reported by AP, Netflix has revealed that at least 26.4 million households worldwide in its first week of streaming. At least 70% of Martin Scorsese’s crime drama (length – 3 and a half hours) was watched by people all over the world.

The report also mentioned that if the figures put forward by Netflix are accurate, The Irishman now becomes one of the most-watched Oscar contenders. The total budget of the film is approximately 160 million dollars and it was played exclusively in a few theatres for 3 weeks. However, the online streaming giant has refused to reveal the box office figures.

On Monday, this Scorsese directorial received five Golden Globe nominations and one of them is the best film in the category of drama. It was even cited as the best film of 2019 by the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review.

The viewers who have watched the film are all praises for it. No wonder the number of views is so high for the film.

Have you watched The Irishman? Let us know what you think about the film in the comments section below.

