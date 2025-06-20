The Hunt: The Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case is a new web series that tells the story of the 1991 assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and the 90-day investigation that followed. This intense crime drama is set to stream soon on OTT. This television series effectively shows how the Special Investigation Team (SIT) solved the intricate case while maintaining the complexity and fast-paced nature of the investigation. The series cast has Shafeeq Mustafa, Shruthy Jayan, Gouri Menon, etc., who add a great deal of strength to the story.

The Hunt Plot

Nagesh Kukunoor helms the show based on the book Ninety Days by journalist Anirudhya Mitra, who has documented the follow-up to Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination. The story kicks off with the fateful day in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, where a suicide bomber came through and assassinated the former Prime Minister of India, killing 14 others and injuring many more, during a public rally.

From there, the show follows how a team of investigators, led by D.R. Kaarthikeyan, raced against time to track down those responsible. Actor Amit Sial plays Kaarthikeyan, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and actors Sahil Vaid, Bhagavathi Perumal, Danish Iqbal, Girish Sharma, and Vidyut Garg play pivotal roles as officers from the CBI and NSG.

The series is not simply interested in the crime and its conclusion but rather, the problems faced by the officers such as political pressure and interference, time constraints, and prisoner pressure. More importantly, it delves into the human aspects beyond the uniform, such as grief, guilt, and possible allegiance to Hispanic citizenship.

When & Where to Watch?

The Hunt will launch on Sony LIV on July 4, 2025. It is the most detailed, no-nonsense retelling of one of India’s most shocking events. The Rajiv Gandhi assassination was carried out by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE). The aftermath was one of the largest investigations in the country’s history, yielding some great discoveries, among them coded messages sent breaking into normal chatter between LTTE operators in Tamil Nadu and Jaffna.

So, if you are into real crime stories, are fascinated by Indian politics, or simply appreciate an investigative thriller, this show should be on your must-watch list.

