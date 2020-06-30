The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee Has Interesting Details To Share About The Show

Manoj Bajpayee’s web show, The Family Man was a huge hit. The show became a sensation as it released last year and due to its epic cliffhanger, people have been desperately waiting for season 2.

Manoj Bajpayee who is currently busy promoting his latest movie Bhosale is often asked about The Family Man 2. Recently opening about season 2, he revealed some interesting details.

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Manoj Bajpayee talked about how The Family Man helped him reach all over the world. “You won’t believe when I went to Australia and the USA, those people & not even our Indians and Pakistanis but local people started recognising me. I got completely impressed with the fact that you do something in Mumbai, India and if it’s good it makes you reach internationally.”

Further talking about the wide reach OTT platforms enjoy these days, Manoj Bajpayee said, “OTT platforms are going to be the norm. People have seen so much series, so many films, so much content during this lockdown that they have got addicted to it and it has become their habit. So OTT, for now, is the biggest thing because there is no other medium possible for the audience right now keeping the Coronavirus infection in mind”

“Theatres will open but they will take time for the audience to come and watching a film without any fear. Till then OTT is going to be quite a medium,” he explained.

He also talked about how it has been a blessing in disguise for his film Bhosale because it will get the reach it deserved. While for theatrical release, there’s always trouble in distribution and exhibition because small and independent films like these don’t get proper shows and screens.

Coming back to The Family Man 2’s release date, Manoj Bajpayee said, “Whatever I post on social media, everybody asks just one question, ‘When is Family Man 2 coming?'”

However, he assured the viewers that the post-production work is picking up and everyone is working hard on it. He also said that season 2 of The Family Man will be streaming by the end of this year or the first month of 2021. Manoj Bajpayee signed off by saying that it will be bigger and better this time.

Are you excited?

