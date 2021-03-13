After Marvel’s first series, WandaVision, ended last week, all MCU fans have eagerly been waiting for the studio’s next offering, aka The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Well, a lucky few were shown the premiere episode and have now shared some spoiler-free reactions to the same. Are you interested to know what to expect from the show next week?

The upcoming series follows Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they team up after Avengers: Endgame and live in a world where Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is no longer Captain America. Scroll down and see what the lucky few who saw the series have to say.

A user named Eric Davis watched the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and called solid, sombre and dramatic. He wrote, “I’ve watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it’s solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we’ve seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I’m sold & hungry for more”

I've watched the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier & it's solid. Definitely more somber & dramatic at the start than I was expecting (which is a good thing), but also features the best Falcon action we've seen yet. Good mix of fights & story. I'm sold & hungry for more pic.twitter.com/5gZ9acB0Md — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 12, 2021

Another user, Nikki Novak, took the micro-blogging site and called the show intense. She wrote, “1st ep of #FalconAndWinterSoldier is INTENSE! Kicks off with a lightning speed high altitude 10 min action scene that is pure adrenaline! Story gets REAL. Mackie commands & Stan’s scenes run deep surprise here will break your (Red heart) it’s for all wounded & lonely. #CaptainAmerica is (Key)” In her following tweet, she said, “And yeah get ready for cliffhangers.”

1st ep of #FalconAndWinterSoldier is INTENSE! Kicks off with a lightning speed high altitude 10 min action scene that is pure adrenaline! Story gets REAL. Mackie commands & Stan's scenes run deep surprise here will break your❤️it's for all wounded & lonely. #CaptainAmerica is 🔑 pic.twitter.com/tP3D6pAJ5o — Nikki Novak (@NikkiNovak) March 12, 2021

One user compared the premiere episode to WandaVision and said it was much bigger. The user wrote, “First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences.”

First episode of Falcon and The Winter Soldier feels like a Marvel movie in a big way, a lot more so than Wandavision (not a knock). The opening action screen feels like a huge MCU action sequence (and not a tv fight), story feels like it has significant MCU consequences. — Peter Sciretta loves Star Wars (@PeterSciretta) March 12, 2021

Steven Weintraub revealed that the first episode of The Falcon And Winter Soldier is loaded with action. He wrote, “The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up.”

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is loaded with action that you’d expect to see in an MCU movie. But for me the best stuff were the quiet scenes that showed Bucky dealing with his past and Falcon trying to figure out his post-blip life. Big thumbs up. pic.twitter.com/LZeM45Eovf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 12, 2021

A Twitterati by the name Eric Eisenberg also watched the premiere episode and shared his reaction. He wrote, “Exciting news: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier gets off to a kick-ass start with its first episode. Its high-flying action is perfectly worthy of the MCU, and the emotional stakes are set up well. It also has some cool surprises in store, so be spoiler-phobic! #TFATWS #Marvel”

Exciting news: The Falcon And The Winter Soldier gets off to a kick-ass start with its first episode. Its high-flying action is perfectly worthy of the MCU, and the emotional stakes are set up well. It also has some cool surprises in store, so be spoiler-phobic! #TFATWS #Marvel pic.twitter.com/7nwm8dKdOw — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) March 12, 2021

Check out some more first reactions to The Falcon And Winter Soldier here:

Saw the first episode of FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER. So far so good? Tough to tell after one episode, but I’m a huge Falcon fan so I’m glad this exists. Also there’s a character that shows up that is a definite, “Ohhhh, so that’s what this series is about,” moment. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 12, 2021

The first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier is another big step forward for the MCU. The action is very impressive and losses nothing in it’s transition to TV. The series tone carries over from ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ and leaves you wanting more! pic.twitter.com/0NQiqKehRt — Geeks of Color #BlackLivesMatter (@GeeksOfColor) March 12, 2021

Early #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier review (embargo has lifted): -It's everything you want from Marvel.

-Iron Man vibes/tone in Captain America setting.

-Adds a ton of depth to characters.

-Excited for where the show heads next.

-It's VERY different than #WandaVision. — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) March 12, 2021

Saw the 1st ep of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and I'm hooked on seeing how the events of Avengers: Endgame have affected our heroes. It has an action-packed opening, and the rest is a slow burn that captures these heroes trying to have normal lives. Can't wait for the next ep! pic.twitter.com/hG740B74v1 — John Nguyen (@JohnSpartan300) March 12, 2021

I saw the first episode of #TheFalconAndWinterSoldier and dug it! The opening action sequence is very cool, has a surprise appearance, and I like where the story is going as we get deeper into Sam And Bucky's backstory. pic.twitter.com/J2XOv5UKzt — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 12, 2021

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premiere on Disney+ on March 19. How excited are you about the series?

