Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all ready to make you smile post the period of crisis. The SAB TV show has resumed shooting after almost 115 days. Shooting for shows was stopped due to the pandemic. But on Friday, the show’s director, Malav Rajda, gave a surprise to the fans.

He shared a picture of the Taarak Mehta’s set hustling-bustling with the crew. He captioned the picture with, “ROLL…ROLLING…ACTION…AFTER 115 DAYS SHOOTING FINALLY RESUMES…FEELS SOOOO GOOD TO START WORK…BE READY TO LAUGH AGAIN.”

The picture shows the whole crew with masks and gloves, and director Rajda is seen discussing a scene with a member.

Priya Ahuja, who plays the character of Rita Reporter in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, commented, “Love u maludi…super happy for u…pls take care n stay safe!! P.S: already missing u.” Priya is Rajda’s wife.

Just recently, the show’s producer, Asit Kumarr Modi had talked to Mirror. He said that they were not in a hurry to start shooting, “We’re not in a race to see who resumes shooting first or airs fresh episodes first. We have to ensure that everyone is safe.”

He also said, “We’re discussing the way forward on video calls with the team. If we start and the guidelines change, it will impact the shoot. So, all I can say right now is that we will return to work soon.”

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, with an ensemble cast, is one of the most successful shows on TV. With a huge number of people on the set, it will not be easy to follow all rules and guidelines. But producer Asit Modi thinks otherwise. He believes that they will be able to work smoothly by supporting each other. At the same time, he says that they will do everything possible to ensure everyone’s safety.

