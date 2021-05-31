Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular sitcoms on Indian television. The show has been spreading smiles across all ages in the country but a recent report claimed that all is not well between Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada and Raj Anadkat. Scroll down to know the truth.

The sources stated that Raj Anadkat, who plays the role of Jethalal’s son Tapu apparently had a showdown with Dilip Joshi when the former reached the sets late. Now the 24-year-old Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor has opened up about the same.

During a conversation with Indian Express, Raj rubbished the rumours and called them ‘baseless rumours and cooked up stories’. He also said that doesn’t focus on such baseless rumours and would rather focus on his work. “I don’t focus on such baseless rumours or cooked up stories. I would rather focus and give my best to my work so that my viewers get the best experience through my work. People will always talk baseless things but I will continue to smile and rise above everything,” said ‘Tapu’ from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Previously, Dilip Joshi also addressed these rumours during a conversation with SpotboyE. He said, “Absolutely rubbish. Who cooks up all these false stories?”

Meanwhile, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently grabbed headlines after its actress Munmun Dutta was charged for reportedly using a casteist slur. Reportedly, the actress used an inappropriate word while filming a make-up video on social media. The clip web viral and many called out the actress for using the derogatory remark.

TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta later issued an apology for the said remark in a separate video.

