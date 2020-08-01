Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is indeed one of the most loved Indian Television shows. It was proved recently as the show made a comeback on TV screens amid pandemic and became the most-watched show.

While the audience has surely loved to see their favourite characters on the TV screen, the way everyone is waiting to see Disha Vakani as Dayaben is something else. Recently Jennifer Mistry who plays the role of Roshan in TMKOC opened up about her comeback in the show and shared some interesting info.

Talking about Disha Vakani during an interview with Times Of India, Jennifer Mistry of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah said, “I miss her a lot and even fans miss her a lot. But because I was in her shoes a few years ago I can totally relate to her situation. I understand right now for her, Stuti her daughter is of priority. I am sure she will be back soon. The good thing is we are in touch and whenever we miss each other we talk over the phone. We have to understand family is also important. She wanted to get married and start a family and when finally the moment has arrived we shouldn’t disturb her. She’s just enjoying her family life and we should let her be like that.”

She also called Disha Vakani most co-operative artist and added, “She is the most cooperative artist and there’s lots to learn from her. The way she respected and loved everyone throughout her Taarak Mehta…. journey. We shared the same room so if I entered and she was getting her makeup done, she would immediately get up and offer the seat to me saying ‘you sit get your makeup done’. I will do my own makeup. If there was a break she would give the bed to me to rest. During lunch also she and I both would get something for each other.”

Isn’t that lovely?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!