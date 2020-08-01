Well, Akshay Kumar has always been with a man with no filter. His sense of humour has struck the right chords with the target audience he has as his fans. Did you know? Akshay Kumar once said, “Every man is a tharki” in one of his interviews.

We’ve usually seen how Akshay Kumar tends to be the most hilarious person around during chat shows and interviews. There have been times when he has faced some issues for saying wrong things at the right times.

The interview we are talking about was published during the release of Akshay Kumar’s The Shaukeens. It starred Piyush Mishra, Anupam Kher and Annu Kapoor in lead roles.

Akshay Kumar, in his interview with Tellychakkar, said, “Every man is a tharki. When a male sees a female, different thoughts come into his mind, and that is natural. A male has it in his DNA. What matters is how he behaves with a girl. Every girl likes being appreciated for her looks and likes receiving male attention.”

He also added, “If you tell her in a nice way that she is beautiful, she will like it but if you say it in a way that is cheap, they will certainly find it repulsive. So if you ask a girl out in a nice way, it will certainly be appreciated.”

As of now, Akshay Kumar is all set to release Laxmmi Bomb on Hotstar+ Disney. Whereas, Sooryavanshi makers are waiting for the cinema halls to reopen. He also has Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re and Bachchan Pandey in his bag.

