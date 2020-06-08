Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Fame Disha Vakani’s Net Worth Will Make You Go “Hey Maa, Mataji”

On each day, we are presenting you with some interesting stuff related to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its actors. In today’s piece, we are back to our beloved Disha Vakani aka Dayaben.

Recently, we dig down into some interesting facts about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s actors. We learnt about Munmun Dutta’s noble deed amid the lockdown, Raj Anadkat’s teddy love and much more. Today, let’s take a look at Disha Vakani’s net worth and it will surely amaze you.

As per the report in India.com, Disha Vakani has a whopping net worth of approximately 37 crores. She’s not only amongst the highest-paid actors of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but also in the entire Indian television industry. Her net worth is also inclusive of earnings from different mediums other than acting. Reportedly, she is the one with the highest net worth from the entire cast.

Meanwhile, yesterday, we revealed an interesting instance when Disha Vakani pretended to be her own assistant when her number went public. In an old interview with TOI, Jennifer Mistry who plays Roshan Sodhi in the show opened up about Disha Vakani and told, “This is a very funny incident and we all know about it. She would attend all the anonymous calls and never ignore any of them. She would change her voice and speak in a manly voice, pretending to be her assistant. She would receive the call and tell everyone, ‘Hello kaun bol raha hai mam abhi shoot mein busy hai.’

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!