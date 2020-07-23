Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt & Tanmay Vekaria Had Together Been Part Of A Bollywood Film, Can You Guess It?

It’s a new day and time to reveal another lesser-known fact about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and its cast. Today, it’s not about a single member but the trio of Dilip Joshi (Jethalal), Amit Bhatt (Champaklal) and Tanmay Vekaria (Bagha).

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gave a big break to many new and unknown actors. Amongst the lead cast, only Dilip Joshi was a renowned actor when the show started in 2008. Within a run of few episodes, the sitcom turned out to be highly successful and changed the lives of those involved. Same happened with Amit Bhatt and Tanmay Vekaria, as they bagged a role in Bollywood film along with Dilip.

Many wouldn’t know but Tanmay had limited appearances in the show earlier. He portrayed small characters before getting settled with Bagha.

Speaking about the aforementioned trio, they featured in 2009’s release, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. The film had Kunal Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Sonu Sood, Johnny Lever and Paresh Rawal in key roles. It was helmed by OMG! Oh My God and 102 Not Out director Umesh Shukla and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt and Tanmay Vekaria had limited roles in the film but still made us laugh hard enough.

Meanwhile, after a long break of over three months, the Taarak Mehta team once again resumed the shoot. They have been following precautionary guidelines given by the government. The director of the show even posted some pictures on social media, from the latest shoot. Also, show’s producer Asit Kumarr Modi requested the audience to pray for team’s health.

