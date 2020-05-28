Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Priya Ahuja Pens Special Note For Her Son

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Priya Ahuja’s son Ardaas Rajda, recently turned six months old and being a mother she has done something special for her son. Priya Ahuja penned an emotional note where she even promised to her son that she won’t become a stereotypical mother.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared some adorable pictures of her cute toddler Ardaas where he can be seen posing cutely beside some apples arranged to form the number, ‘6′ which represents his age, that is six months old. Along with the pictures, Priya Ahuja even shared an emotional note.

Priya Ahuja took to Instagram and wrote – “The Apple of our eye is 6months old ❤️ Just want to promise you that you’ll live life on ur terms and conditions.. Nobody will tell you wat to do and wat not to do.. you’ll make your own choices from choosing ur t-shirts’ colour to choosing ur subjects from choosing ur college to choosing ur life partner.. whether to marry or do a live-in whether u want to be with a girl or a guy.. choice will be yours… You’ll never hear log kya kahenge from us.. no comparisons with people no stress of people’s thought process.. I’ll never give u filmy dialogues like Maine tujhe paida kiya hai.. Ofcourse kiya hai par tujhpe koi ehsaan nahi kiya”.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Priya – “It was my decision to get u in this world but in your life you’ll make ur own decisions n I promise I’ll try my best to support u n to be with unconditionally. PS U don’t owe me anything but I do.. Thank u for coming in my life ❤️ N more than you this note is to remind myself that I don’t become a typical stereotype mommy”.

Priya Ahuja tied the knot with the director, Malav Rajda, on November 19, 2011.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!