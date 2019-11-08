Surveen Chawla On Pregnancy Time: “There Were Days When My Emotions Were All Over The Place”

New mommy Surveen Chawla is in a blissful space both personally and professionally after the success of Sacred Games 2 and the arrival of her little bundle of joy. However, while a lot has been spoken about the taboos around breast feeding in our county, Surveen feels there is no awareness about the post partum depression among women in India.

And now in her recent interview Surveen has opened up about the same saying that a person should never suppress emotions. “Since I am expressive, I could vent. I am not diplomatic, and am also lucky to be blessed with a partner who shares everything with me. One shouldn’t have to repress themselves. [Depression] starts from a single instance, but becomes a larger problem.”

In the same interview to Mid-Day, the Parched actress said, “Throughout my pregnancy, I kept myself in an emotionally-sound place. I had knowledge about what was going on with me, and the baby. There were days when my emotions were all over the place. But, I did my best to stay centered, and share [my feelings] with my partner. I reminded myself everyday that I was doing the best I could.”

On the professional front, Surveen was last seen in Netflix’s Sacred Games 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi who played a pivotal role in the series. While the second season of the series was much anticipated it failed to impress the audiences like the first installment of Sacred Games did!

