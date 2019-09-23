Surveen Chawla On Casting Couch: Directors Wanted To See My Cleavage & Thigh High

Surveen Chawla has been on a break for a while after delivered a baby girl. However, the actress was recently seen in Sacred Games 2 and her character Jojo enjoyed a fan base of her own kind. She is one of the most popular faces in the Punjabi film industry and even in Indian television industry. Time and again, she has spoken about her struggle with depression and has even revealed her casting couch experience.

Recently in an interview with Pinkvilla she spoke about the desperate directors in the industry and said, “A director wanted to see how my cleavage looked. Another director wanted to see how my thighs looked.” She further revealed how she was called overweight and said laughingly, “I went to give this audition and the person told me, ‘You are overweight’. I was just 56 kilos and I thought the person needed glasses!”

She also recalls an incident from the TV industry and said, “Yes, there was a time when people told me you are over exposed because of television. For sometime, I tried to hide it from producers and tell them I did TV only for a year but I realised later that ‘Why am I doing this?’ Isn’t it going to be easier for a team to get someone who already knows how to do their lines?”

