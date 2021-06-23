Comedian-actor Sunil Grover is one of the funniest men on television but he has now moved on to Bollywood after he quit The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor is now receiving several offers from all quarters and is now a rising star of Bollywood. He is seen in films like Gabbar is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh, and Bharat.

Advertisement

Grover came into the limelight for his portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil. However, he became a household name after he played the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi. But did you know the comedian’s son didn’t like him playing Gutthi? Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation a Facebook live chat with TV Times, Sunil Grover got candid and revealed that his son Mohan asked him not to play Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil as he was bullied by his friends that his father plays the role of a woman. The comedian had to take him and explained to him that people love him as Gutthi.

Reportedly, the Tandav actor had a tough time explaining to his six-year-old son about Gutthi. He further revealed that Mohan likes Sunil’s character, Dr Mashoor Gulati. On being asked about the character, he said, “Gutthi was never a woman for me. She has always been a character.”

Sunil Grover further revealed that his family has been simply proud of him and are excited for his success over the years. When asked about how Sunil’s family deal with his popularity, he said “My family is overwhelmed with my success through my mother gets worried at times as she has become busier because of me”.

So what do you think about Sunil Grover’s revelation about Gutthi? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Irrfan Holding A Joint In One Of The Throwback Photos? Son Babil Khan Shuts Up A Fan Asking This Question

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube