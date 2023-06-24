Actors Garima Kishnani, Anshula Dhawan and Raghav Thakur have joined ‘Suhaagan’ as the show is all set to take a 10 year leap.

It tells the tale of Bindiya, carrying out all the household chores for her extended family that mistreats her and her sister Payal. The story of the two sisters takes an exciting leap of 10 years, bringing a whirlwind of changes to the characters’ journeys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Following the leap, 23-year-old Bindiya will be essayed by beautiful debutant Garima Kishnani, and 21-year-old Payal will be essayed by the gorgeous actor Anshula Dhawan in ‘Suhaagan’. The narrative will welcome a new character, Krishna played by the talented actor Raghav Thakur and he will be embodying the role of a 23-year-old rich brat, who wants to live his life without responsibilities.

Post the leap, Bindiya is working hard as an agriculturalist, while Payal is in her second year at a college in Lucknow.

Garima Kishnani said: “I’m very excited and honoured to be debuting on television with COLORS. I will be seen playing the part of Bindiya, who shoulders the responsibility of managing her family all by herself.

“She is adored for the kindness and positivity she exudes. I find Bindiya very relatable because I would do what she is doing for her family, especially her sister. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience and they embrace me in Bindiya’s role.”

“I’m thrilled about exploring my craft in the role of a college-going girl, who knows how to get her way in any situation. Here’s hoping that the viewers look forward to the twists in the story and shower us with their love,” added Anshula Dhawan, who will essay the role of Payal.

Talking about his role, Raghav Thakur said: “I will be playing the role of Krishna, who doesn’t want the responsibility of running his family business. He likes nothing other than chilling with his friends and the love of his life, Payal. In a turn of events, he is compelled to marry Payal’s sister Bindiya and this decision alters the life of the trio.”

The show airs on Colors.

Must Read: Sonu Nigam Patches Up With Bhushan Kumar Years After Alleged “Music Mafia & Nepotism” Claims, Reacts “Let’s Not Make A Big Deal Out Of It”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News