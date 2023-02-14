Actor Sohum Shah, who has worked in acclaimed films ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Talvar’, ‘Ship of Theseus’ and series Maharani, said that it was Bheema Bharti his character from the web-series, that put him on the map and made him a household name.

“Bheema Bharti, my character in Maharani series was quite challenging both physically and mentally. Whether it was my look, having to change my physique for the part, the dialect, accent, or dialogue delivery, it all took a lot of work,” Sohum Shah said.

Sohum Shah added: “During the prep for the second season, I got other projects, but didn’t take them up because I was dedicated to Bheema. I didn’t want to disturb the headspace or the look that my character required and Bheema’s character is layered.”

Next up for Sohum Shah is ‘Dahaad’ produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also starring Sonakshi Sinha and his production venture ‘CrazXy’. The 8 part series, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah in the lead role, is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. The slow-burn crime drama follows the investigation headed by sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station after a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Bhaati begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose.

The series has been produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment and will stream later this year.

