As Indians prepare to see Nigerian Singer Rema in a live concert on his India Tour, there is one more surprise awaiting them. Sensational Punjabi Singer Singhsta will be the one who will be the opening act of the show in Delhi tomorrow. While everyone is super excited to see this incredible show which will doubly fantastic owing to his getting the crowd excited!

He says, “It’s a great honor to open the show for Rema and I’m never going to forget this. I think we will vibe as both of us are rappers. Can’t wait to meet him and be on stage with him!”The pop singer who’s debut was with none other than Neha Kakkar, has also given us hits with Yo Yo Honey Singh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From “Billo Tu Agg “and even Makhna”, Singhsta has never failed to deliver amazing songs and we are sure the crowds will go crazy seeing him on stage tomorrow as well!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SINGHSTA (@singhstamusic)

Rema – Calm Down India Tour, is a highly anticipated music event that will be taking place across 3 cities in India. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of Rema, the Nigerian singer, songwriter and rapper who has taken the music world by storm. Are you excited to see Singhsta at the concert? Stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Citadel Breaks Every Record To Become No. 1 Hottest New Show! Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expresses Gratitude

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News