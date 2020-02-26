SidNaaz Is Back & How! Shehnaaz Gill Shares The Most Beautiful Picture With Bigg Boss 13 Winner Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 is officially over but the craze isn’t. Well, one of the most trending hashtags for this season was #SidNaaz. Fans just loved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in the house and still want to see more of it.

While Shehnaaz already bagged a show with ColorsTV, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she’s looking for a suitable groom for herself, fans are bashing the show and tweeting to get back #SidNaaz in a show together.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz just shared a picture with Sidharth on Instagram and wrote, “#Sidnaaz 🔥🔥🔥”. Their fans immediately started reacting to it; one user commented, “Yrr aap Dono shadi kr li nnn plzzz😍😍 bhut achhe lagtey ho Sath me sachhii 💗 @shehnaazgill 💓 @realsidharthshukla”. Another user commented, “Aplog sth acche lgte ho an i wish aplog hmesha aise best frnd s best cople ho jaye 😘😘😘”.

Take a look at the picture here:

Aren’t these two adorable?

We hope, we get to see these two lovebirds soon together on the big screen.

