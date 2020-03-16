SidNaaz aka Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grabbed headlines for their proximity in the Bigg Boss 13 house. It was their Tom and Jerry equation that made fans ship them and gave them the love name ‘Sidnaaz’. Also, everyone knows how crazy Shehnaaz was for the Balika Vadhu actor.

Well, there’s good news for all their fans as the duo will soon star together in a song together. The song, titled “Bhula Dunga”, is sung by Darshan Raval.

Sharing the news among his followers, Darshan Raval took to Instagram and wrote: “Ye do khoobsoorat logon ke saath aa rahe hai ek khoobsoorat gaana sirf aur sirf aap sab ke liye.”

Along with the post, he posted a picture in which Darshan can be seen sharing smiles with Shehnaz and Sidharth.

Speaking more about the song, Naushad Khan, MD, Indie Music Label, who will be releasing the track on its official YouTube page said: “We have completed the shoot for the song and aim to release it at the earliest. I wouldn’t want to divulge more details but fans of Darshan, Siddharth and Shehnaz are in for a very special song.”

Also, a picture is doing the rounds on the internet in which Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are seen romancing each other in the rain.

