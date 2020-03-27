Siddharth Nigam On Link Up Rumours With Avneet Kaur: “She Is Like Family To Me..."

Siddharth Nigam enjoys a massive fan base amid females despite being constantly linked to co-star Avneet Kaur. While the rumours have been abuzz for quite a while now, the duo has chosen to stay mum until now. But looks like the Aladdin actor has finally decided to break his silence on what’s cooking between them and here’s all you need to know.

While Siddharth and Avneet have often been spotted together, they have never let the rumour mill get in their way. Siddharth has now claimed that Avneet is more like a family to him. Claiming that they are too young to understand or be in relationships, Nigam has been quoted by Spotboye saying, “Well, no doubt that people keep linking us together all the time. But we simply say that who are we to judge someone’s relationship.”

He further added, “We are quite young for all this. But we can definitely be good friends with whom we can share a lot of things and Avneet is one of them. Our bonding is really strong. She is like family to me and we support each other. At times I fail to understand why do people even feel that something is brewing between us as we never hangout and go for vacations. We always come together for work that’s all”.

Opening up about how his family reacts to these rumours, Nigam said he would want his and Avneet’s parents to know that they are nothing more than friends. “The thing is we both are famous and look cute together. There is no doubt about it. And people like to see us together. But we and our family know that we are nothing more than friends. Thankfully, my family understands it. When people say hum dono relationship mein hai toh let me tell them that yes we are because friendship is also a relation”.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Nigam and Aveent Kaur are seen together in SONY SAB’s Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

