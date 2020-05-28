Shweta Tiwari Reveals How She’s Having Fun Amid Lockdown

A lot of celebs keep sharing interesting lockdown posts. Now actress Shweta Tiwari has shared her way of having fun amid lockdown. Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself reading a book.

“My way of Having Fun #booksandme #paathleela,” Shweta captioned the image. The actress then shared a black-and-white photograph tie-dying a cloth.

“Black and white OR Colour, Only thing that is visible is your Smile! Wear it confidently!,” she wrote.

Shweta Tiwari had earlier shared a photograph of herself where her son Reyansh can be seen playing with dough. She even posted a photograph of herself giving her three-year-old son a haircut.

Shweta was earlier married to Raja Chaudhary, with whom she has a daughter Palak. The actress divorced Raja, accusing him of domestic violence, and married Abhinav Kohli in 2013. Reyansh is Shweta’s child from Abhinav.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari is currently seen on the show “Mere Dad Ki Dulhan” opposite actor Varun Badola.

How are you spending your lockdown? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!