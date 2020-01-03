Shivin Narang Opens Up On Choosing Beyhadh 2 Over Bigg Boss 13, Working With Jennifer Winget & More

Shivin Narang became a household name due to Channel V’s show Suvreen Guggal. The actor was recently seen alongside Divya Khosla Kumar in T-Series’ recreated of the song, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi.

The actor is currently winning his fans’ hearts with his performance in Beyhadh 2. The show which started airing on Sony TV last month also stars Jennifer Winget and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles. The actor had to make a big decision of choosing between Beyhadh 2 and Bigg Boss 13. So does he regret letting go of the latter? Well, read it further.

In an interview with Indian Express, Shivin was asked if he thinks he made the right choice by letting go BB13 for Beyhadh 2. He said that he is first an actor and will always pick up fiction over reality. He called himself a person who wouldn’t take up projects just to be popular. The handsome actor wants to showcase his craft and wants to happy in creative terms. So he has no regrets at all.

When asked about working with Jennifer Winget in the show, Shivin Narang said, “Even before the idea of Beyhadh 2 was developed, I had met Jennifer and told her how much I admire her work. She is not only a great actor but also a beautiful human being. She is very committed, professional and extremely hard working. And so is Ashish Chowdhry and other actors on the show.”

About the show, Shivins said that it’s not just a show where one comes and mouths the dialogues and leaves. The characters and story drive it and every actor’s contribution is needed for the same.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!