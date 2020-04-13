Shehnaz Gill Bags Yet Another Reality Show On Colors But Here’s The Twist!

Punjabi actress and singer Shehnaz Gill rose to fame with her interesting stint in Colors’ controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her cute tantrums and crackling chemistry with Sidharth Shukla was the talk of the town and also gained her yet another reality show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. Though the show did not do as well as it was expected to do, Shehnaz Gill won many hearts.

Now, according to the latest buzz, we hear that Shehnaz has bagged yet another reality show on Colors. As Shehnaz’ father earlier revealed that she has signed a three-show deal with Colors, fans were expecting to see her on a fiction show, however if media reports are to be believed, Shehnaz has bagged dance reality show Dance Deewane.

As per a report in Spotboye, Shehnaz will be seen in Dance Deewane, however not as a contestant but as a host along with Arjun Bijlani. Yes, that’s true! Due to the lockdown situation, the show has been delayed and will only be shot post things are back on track. However, the Punjabi actress-singer has already signed the contract. It will be her third reality show in a row, but for the first time, Shehnaaz will mark her debut as the host of a show.

Dance reality show Dance Deewane has had two successful seasons earlier which were hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan.

