Shehnaaz Gill & Jassie Gill Are All Lost In This Poster Of Their Upcoming Song ‘Keh Gayi Sorry’

Popular Punjabi singer Jassie Gill has collaborated with “Bigg Boss 13” contestant Shehnaaz Gill for a new song, titled “Keh gayi sorry”.

Sharing the song’s poster on social media, Shehnaaz wote: “Here is the poster of the new upcoming single. Hope you will love it.”

Penned by Nirmaan, “Keh gayi sorry” will be out on Friday.

Incidentally, Jassie has supported Shehnaaz — also a singer — during her stint inside the “Bigg Boss” house. He even praised Shehnaaz when he paid a visit to “Bigg Boss” house to promote his film “Panga”.

Before “Keh gayi sorry”, Shehnaz was seen opposite “Bigg Boss 13” housemate Sidharth Shukla in Darshan Raval’s song “Bhula dunga”.

