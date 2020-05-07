Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan have extended support to a campaign encouraging people to go for COVID-19 testing.

“To win a battle you need to know your enemy first,” said Hrithik, adding: “Testing is the first step we can take as responsible Indians in our fight against this pandemic. Let’s join the movement and support our frontline workers by voluntarily getting tested and help flatten the curve.”

Saif felt people need to “rely on each other now more than ever”, adding that there is a need to remove the stigma associated with COVID-19 testing.

“We are living in very challenging times, and we rely on each other now more than ever. We need to support each other, and remove the stigma from COVID-19 testing,” Saif said.

“It is our responsibility to get tested. I urge every Indian to spread awareness about COVID-19 testing, and get tested if you have symptoms. Get tested to protect yourself, your family, and all of us too,” he added.

The initiative is called Jaanch Bachaye Jaan by ACT Grants, and it aims to educate people about the importance of Covid-19 testing.

