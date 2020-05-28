Shefali Jariwala & Husband Parag Tyagi Leave For Hometown After Latter’s Father Passes Away

The year 2020 has so far been like the worst nightmare for mankind. With each passing day, things have been going from bad to worse. It was only a day back when the news of young TV actress Preksha Mehta’s suicide shook the entire television industry. Now yet another news related to the TV world has sent shock waves among telly actors, as Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Jariwala’s father-in-law and husband Parag Tyagi’s father passed away.

As per various reports, Shefali Jariwala’s father-in-law passed away early this week on 25th May. The same day when the domestic flights resumed its service, following which Shefali and her husband Parag Tyagi rushed to latter’s hometown Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Parag Tyagi in an interview to India Forums revealed that his father passed away due to a heart attack and he shall be leaving with his wife Shefali Jariwala for his hometowm. The actor was quoted saying, “Yes, he was not well. And it happened on Monday. He went for his dialysis and suddenly he got an attack. Shefali and I reached yesterday. We took a flight from Mumbai and luckily the flight services had already started or else we would had to travel by road.”

Talking about Parag Tyagi, apart from acting in successful Tv serials like Pavitra Rishta, Kaala Teeka, Shakti and others, Shefali Jariwala’s husband has also acted in films. Parag has been part of Hindi films like A Wednesday and Sarkar 3. he has also acted in Telugu hits like Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi, Venky Mama and Ruler.

Whereas, Shefali Jariwala who rose to fame with song Kaanta Laga has made her appearance in dance reality show Boogie Woogie, and also participated in shows like Nach Baliye 5 and Nach Baliye 7, before appearing in Bigg Boss 13 last year.

