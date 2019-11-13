Shashi Tharoor Becomes The 1st Indian Politician To Do Stand-Up Comedy For Amazon Prime’s New Show

Indian politician and congressman, Shashi Tharoor is famous for using his wit and heavy vocabulary in the nation. Shashi is a man with many talents and what came as a surprise to us is that he can do comedy too. Yes, you read it right. He is coming up with Amazon Prime’s new show, One Mic Stand and will be doing stand up comedy in the history of Indian politics.

The show’s format is going to be very similar with Comistaan which is already one of the best shows available on Amazon Prime. The new show will have stand up comics Kunal Kamra, Ashish Shakya, Rohan Joshi, Zakir Khan and Angad Singh Ranyal as mentors. An Amazon Prime Original, it is set to premiere on 15 November, 2019.

Take a look at the promo here:

You've heard his speeches. Now watch him try stand-up with some guidance from Kunal Kamra. Watch ONE MIC STAND on Prime Video from 15th Nov.

One Mic Stand is a unique show that will feature actors, politicians who will be doing comedy and entertaining us. And this will be the first time in the history of Indian politics that an active politician and sitting member of Parliament stars in an entertainment show.

5 comics mentor 5 celebs, you either laugh at their jokes or you laugh at them trying! win-win

One Mic Stand will consist of five episodes in which each celebrity participant will entertain the audience by a live stand-up comedy piece. The show will be hosted by Sapan Verma. Amazon revealed the celebrity-mentor pairings will be like: Tharoor with Kamra, Pannu with Ranyal, Chadha with Shakya, Dadlani with Joshi and Bam with Khan.

