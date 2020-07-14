Sharad Malhotra On Moving From TV To Films: “Was Under The Notion I Would Be The Next Shah Rukh Khan”

Sharad Malhotra is a hot cake in the world of Indian Television. After making his debut back in 2006 with Banoo Main Teri Dulhan alongside Divyanka Tripathi, the actor became one of the most sought after names in Telly Town. The actor was approached for films and even signed two of them.

However, Sharad Malhotra’s film career failed to take off the way he expected it to. Eventually, he slipped in depression and has now opened up about his battle with mental illness. The Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor said that after tasting success with all his TV shows, he was confident that he would become the next Shah Rukh Khan of Bollywood.

But alas! That clearly did not happen and Sharad Malhotra said he withdrew himself into a shell for almost 4 long years. Speaking to TOI in his latest interview, the actor said, “After my shows became hits, I was under this notion that I would become the next Shah Rukh Khan. I starred in two films — From Sydney with Love and Ek Tera Saath — and both were huge flops. I felt like my dreams were shattered. I found it difficult to come to terms with the fact that my films did not work. That was the worst phase of my life because I had already stopped thinking of doing TV shows.”

Sharad Malhotra also opened up about how he suffered from depression during that phase of life and what helped him come out of the darkness. “For four years, I kept away from everyone. Eventually, I turned towards spirituality, meditated daily and focused on exercising. It took me another two years to muster enough courage and gather confidence to look for work. I finally understood what television had given me and decided to try my luck there and TV welcomed me again,” said the actor

But ask him if he has now given up on the idea of returning to films ever, Sharad Malhotra was quick to say no! The Kasam actor concluded saying, “I have realised that success and failure keep happening. It should not be the end of the road or life. I learnt that one needs to be extremely patient and mentally strong because there are so many rejections that we face every day, which can be disturbing.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!