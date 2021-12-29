Actor Puneett Chouksey, who essays the role of Ansh Oberoi in ‘Sirf Tum’, has revealed that in real life he is open to dating someone.

He says: “I had my breakup before the lockdown. And I was single all this while but now I’m open for a relationship or to date someone. I’m looking for someone special and compatible. I’m always taken away by a girl who is genuine, generous, beautiful inside out and a good human being.”

Puneett who earlier has featured in shows like ‘Sadda Haq’, ‘Laal Ishq’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Naagin 3‘ says he won’t mind dating someone from the entertainment industry.

“I’m not making any limitations on myself but want to move on with the flow. I’m open to getting into a relationship with someone who is part of my profession or is from the entertainment industry as she will understand my work and routine more properly.”, Puneett said.

Previously, Puneett Chouksey had opened up on the importance of trips and adventures. “Whether it’s a quick weekend getaway or a round-the-world trip, you’ll be pleased to hear that your adventures will also do wonders for your health too. One of the main reasons for getting away from it all is to de-stress. Sometimes too much hard work is not good for our mental health and taking a break once in a while can protect you from further mental health issues, such as depression.”, he said.

He further added, “Visiting new places is also a great way to keep your brain active. It also keeps us physically active and exercising. Whether we are hiking in the hills or exploring a new city on foot (the best way to do it).”

