Actor Shaheer Sheikh went down memory lane and said “Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal”, which ran from 2011 to 2012, was a show that felt like a breath of fresh air.

“Navya.. Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal” was one of his initial shows that quickly made him a heartthrob. In the college-set show, Shaheer Sheikh played Anant Bajpai, while Soumya Seth was seen as Navya.

Shaheer took to social media to share many throwback photos from the set, and wrote: “A breath of fresh air… is what this show felt like.”

Further describing the show, he wrote: “College romance, beautifully written characters and a very modern and realistic take on the quintessential ‘love story’.”

After the show wrapped up, Shaheer Sheikh featured in many TV projects including “Mahabharat”, “Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi” and “Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke”. The actor is currently the lead of YRHPK on Star Plus. However, due to lockdown since March, the shootings of all the shows have been called off. Currently, the channel is rerunning his how Mahabharat in which he played the role of Arjun. Fans are sending him lots of love and praises for his brilliant act in the mythological drama.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!