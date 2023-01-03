Veteran actor Satish Shah gave an epic reply after he faced racism at the Heathrow airport here.

The actor, who is popularly known as Indravardhan Sarabhai from his show ‘Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai’, was traveling to London in first class and overheard racist comments at the airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Satish Shah was traveling, officials at the airport could not believe that he could afford tickets for first class.

However, this did not stop Satish from giving an answer back.

Tweeting about the same, he wrote: “I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate – ‘how can they afford 1st class’?”

Satish has appeared in several Hindi films and TV shows. He is also known for his work in films such as ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Om Shanti Om’ and ‘Ra. One’.

Previously, veteran film and television actor Satish Shah shared a picture of himself on his social media where he can be seen holding the Indian flag. However, his claim is what has led to internet users providing him with fact-checks.

The actor said that the flag in the picture is the one that his mother got during the Quit India Movement in 1942.

The netizens took no time to correct the actor and mentioned that the national flag did not exist in this form in 1942. “Who will tell him, this flag didn’t exist, in this form, in 1942?” a user wrote.

Must Read: Shark Tank India Season 2: Shark Amit Jain Offers A Whopping 5 Crore For A Pitch, Here’s What Happened

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News