Sana Khan Confirms BF Melvin Louis Cheated On Her: “God Saved Me From This Toxic Relationship”

A shocker came in when rumours surrounding lovebirds Sana Khan and choreographer Melvin Louis calling it quits surfaced across the social media platforms. Rumours suggested that Louis was cheating on the actress, and that remained the triggering point of the relation which was already dwindling owing to numerous fights. Now, Sana herself has opened up about her breakup, and confirmed he indeed cheated on her.

Earlier, reports were also doing the rounds that the ex Bigg Boss contestant was also tired of her beau’s abusive behaviour, and often conducted violence on her. Now, Sana in a recent interview has ended up calling the relationship ‘toxic’, and further has gone to thank god for saving her since she even dreamt of getting hitched to Melvin.

Sana Khan in an interview with Times Of India said, “I broke up with Melvin because he was cheating on me. I had loved him with all my heart and was committed to him. What I got in return has disturbed and shaken me. A few days ago, I felt that he was up to something. Since I had my doubts, I took his mobile phone, which he snatched back from me and started deleting messages. That’s when I realised that whatever people told me about him was true, and I ended the relationship. In fact, I have come to know that he has already moved on with somebody else. I know who the girl is, but it’s not right on my part to reveal her name.”

Things started taking a toll back from September 2019 when Sana claims she was unwell, but Melvin didn’t bother to care about her. “I was unwell, but he was barely concerned. I would go around hiding my face with my hair, but he was never by my side. I am happy that God has saved me from this toxic relationship,” she added.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!