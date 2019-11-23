Salman Khan SLAMS Bigg Boss 13’s Sidharth Shukla: “Would Have Thrown You OUT & Made Sure You Don’t Get To Work With Anyone In The Industry”

Earlier this week during weekend ka vaar, we saw Salman Khan supporting Sidharth Shukla in Bigg Boss 13. Not just that, there were various hashtags trending on twitter for the same. After a week of ugly fights, aggressive verbal arguments, Salman Khan’s weekend ka vaar is finally here.

We are all fans of Salman how he hosts the show and gives all the contestants a reality check time and again. During the weekend, Salman comes and takes everyone’s class at Bigg Boss. this time he lashed out on almost everyone and not just that, even on his favourite contestant, Sidharth Shukla.

Salman lashed out at Sidharth for his violent behaviour at Bigg Boss house and vented his anger on him. He questioned Sidharth for this kind of ugly behaviour and said if he continues to behave this way in the house, he will make sure that he doesn’t get to work in the industry anymore. Salman said I will ensure that you don’t get work with anyone.

Salman Khan said, “If I have to evict one person right now, it would 100% be you, Sidharth Shukla.” Salman also ensured all the other housemates, that he would bring justice to them. Although, the channel only cares about the TRP and Sidharth has been giving them good numbers, so that wouldn’t want to mess with it by evicting him. The show is definitely getting interesting now.

