Sachet-Parampara Starrer 'Malang Sajna' Out Now! The Duo Will Make You Fall In Love With Your Partner Even More

Music composer duo Sachet-Parampara are all set to groove the music lovers with their track ‘Malang Sajna’ which is out now. The singer-composer duo share how it was to be part of the song and how the track resonates with the emotions of those in love.

Sachet said: “‘Malang Sajna’ is a track that celebrates love in all forms. It was a treat working on the song, not only audio but video too. Like the track, everyone was uplifted and in high-spirits. Can’t wait for the audience to witness this Malang track.”

For Parampara, the most amazing thing about the track was shooting scenes like bike riding and underwater.

She said: “‘Malang Sajna’ has a mellow yet cheerful vibe to it. Shooting this song was a different experience overall because of the bike riding sequence and the underwater sequence as it was something really new and refreshing. This is a song that will be loved by people of all age groups, especially couples.”

While the lyricist Kumaar said that Sachet-Parampara have done justice to the lyrics and feel of the song and there are all the elements that make it perfect for music lovers of all age groups.

“Sachet and Parampara’s composition and voices have brought the lyrics to life. This couple never fails to impress their fans and I think this time too, they’re going to win us all over again.”

Director Adil Shaikh also shared that from melody, lyrics, euphonious voice to visuals, the song will have a great impact on the listeners.

“‘Malang Sajana’ has both a warm, cozy yet celebratory vibe to it and that’s what we aimed to encapsulate in the video as well! Sachet and Parampara have portrayed it perfectly through their voices as well as their visuals.”

‘Malang Sajna’ is written by Kumaar, composed by Sachet-Parampara, and directed by Adil Shaikh. It features Sachet Tandon and Parampara Tandon. The song is out on T-Series’ official YouTube Channel.

