Rudra Dialogues: Here Are 10 Best Dialogues From Ajay Devgn Starrer Show That'll Keep You Hooked

With razor-sharp dialogues and a cop avatar never seen before, celebrated actor Ajay Devgn has landed himself on Disney+ Hotstar with a pulse-pounding crime-thriller, Rudra-The Edge Of Darkness. Along with a gripping narrative, unexpected twists and conflicts, the show has also been praised for its powerful dialogues. If you still haven’t watched the series, here are the top punch-worthy dialogues from the show that will keep you hooked.

“Relationship mein break jaisa kuch nahi hota hai…Jumla hain yeh…..Pura system hi jumlon pe chal rah hai Boss…Meri shaadi kya cheez hai”

“Police ki Naukri mein neend sirf Salakho ke peeche se Jkakti hai”

“To aap sirf unhe pakdte hai jo phisal jaate hai or jo na Phisle….. Unka main andhero mein intezaar karta hu”

“Jo main Kahungi, wahi hoga or usse bhi zyada zaruri, jo main nahi kahungi vo nahi Hoga”

“Pyar ke naam pe log sirf apni Zarurto ko Pura karte hai, there is no love”

“Saboot ka na hona, saboot kaise ho sakta hai”

“Jaanta hu, yeh evidence nahi hai, bus ek genius ko uski aukat dikha raha hu”

“Brilliance agar andhere ki taraf jaaye, to phislke ujale mein he girta hai … or main usse pakad leta hu”

Have you seen Rudra yet? Tell us in the comments below.

