Riverdale Season 4 Trailer OUT: Lili Reinhart-Cole Sprouse Starrer Has Horror, Missing Jughead & Much More!

Riverdale in no time became one of the most loved teens dramas shown on television. Riverdale’s last seen was amazing. Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart), Archie Andrews (KJ Apa), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Veronica Lodge (Camila Mendes) are the main protagonists in the show. Now the official trailer of Riverdale season 4 is here and it’s better than we expected.

The trailer starts with the whole crew of Riverdale looking for Jughead as he’s missing. His friends and family are out there in the forest looking for him and that’s when the drama follows. This season they have dark secrets, strange days and senior moments. Archie and Veronica are back together as Season one. Betty Cooper aka Lili is shown as curious as she has been in all the previous seasons but with a secret this time. Veronica Lodge aka Camila Mendes is shown as mysterious as ever. Archie Andrews aka KJ Apa is shown stronger than ever and Jughead well, missing.

The trailer ends with Jughead locked in a coffin and shouting his lungs out, asking for help. All the episodes will start streaming in less than a month i.e. October 9th, 2019. We can’t wait for them come and woo us all with their romance and mystery all over again!

