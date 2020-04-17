Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi To Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar; Couples Who Broke-Up Recently

It’s always sad to hear a happy couple breaking up or parting their ways, especially when the relationship was long. For us, it’s still easier to cope up with it, but when celebrities break-up with their partners, their personal issues go public and for them, dealing with the heartbreak becomes much harder. As they say, relationships are like glass, sometimes it’s better to leave it broken than try to hurt yourself putting it back together.

Here’s looking at some of the couples who recently parted their ways…

Rithvik Dhanjani-Asha Negi:

Counted amongst television’s most adorable couples, Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi have unfortunately parted ways. The couple met on the sets of their show Pavitra Rishta and started dating shortly after that. After around seven years of togetherness, the couple has now decided to part their ways. The news came as a shock for many as it was totally unexpected.

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar:

One of the hottest couples of telly town, Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have also reportedly broken up. The couple had been together for about six years and were going really strong with each other. Their social media pda is too cute to handle. Not just that, but the two have also launched a joint clothing line for both men and women. But, recently the couple has reportedly parted their ways.

Sana Khan-Melvin Louis:

Sana and Melvin’s relationship is probably one of the most controversial ones in recent times. Breakup rumours of the two started out last year, however Sana opened up on their equation only recently when she accused Melvin of cheating with many women, being over possessive and even yelling at her. Her shocking revelations about Melvin made a lot of headlines and came and left everyone speechless.

Aamir Ali-Sanjeeda Sheikh:

Popular TV actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Sheikh’s separation news was completely unexpected. The duo was married for seven long years, but unfortunately the couple called it quits recently. The reasons for their split are still not known and the two have not addressed the news publically. Interestingly, several reports of the couple welcoming a baby through surrogacy also surfaced on the internet.

Rashami Desai-Arhan Khan:

Bigg Boss 13 was arguably one of the most controversial seasons of all time. One of the major reasons that contributed to the controversies was Rashami Desai and Arhan Khan’s equation. The two were apparently dating for a couple of years, but only called each other friends for the longest time. In the Bigg Boss house, Arhan Khan’s proposal for Rashami followed by Salman Khan’s big expose about Arhan’s real identity, created a lot of drama. Post Arhan’s exit from the show, Rashami and Arhan has not been in touch.

Paras Chhabra-Akanksha Puri:

Well, not just Rashami-Arhan. But Paras Chhabra and his girlfriend Akanksha Puri’s complicated relationship also was the talk of the town during Bigg Boss 13. Before entering the house, the two were going strong, however, on the show Paras spoke a lot about his forced relationship with Akanksha and how he is not happy with her. Which left Akanksha surprised and she too opened up in length about their relationship and his hypocrisy. Post Bigg Boss, the two have not kept in touch and their relationship got over.

