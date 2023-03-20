Actress Rishina Kandhari is known for working in TV shows such as ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’, ‘Tenali Rama’, ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai’. She is currently a part of ‘Na Umar Ki Seema Ho’ and was recently on a family vacation in Goa. Rishina was sported in beautiful bikinis and recently revealed that her husband motivated her to go for the bold look. Scroll on to learn more.

Rishina said, “I consider myself an old soul and I’m way too Indian. I am also very shy in nature. But my husband Vishal keeps boosting my confidence and keeps telling me that I should get liberated from myself. I was a very timid girl and whatever I am today is all because of his support, belief and trust in me. According to him, every woman should liberate her mind from the shackles that hold them back and come out victorious and self-reliant in their life and career.”

So, this time when Rishina Kandhari went for a mini vacation to Goa, she decided to opt for a bikini. She added, “We had gone to Goa for a short break from our hectic schedules to rejuvenate. We do that very often. It’s very important to be relaxed mentally. My family is very supportive and they all liked my bikini look.”

Rishina Kandhari, who is in her late 30s, has always been fit. While talking about her fitness and health, she shared, “Being fit runs in the family. Workout is our daily routine. There’s no pressure of looking good but we are a disciplined family, who take our fitness very seriously.”

Talking about wearing a bikini on screen, the actress said, “TV shows are all about desi looks and Saas Bahu dramas. They don’t need you to wear a bikini but if I am doing a web show or a film and they ask me to wear a bikini I will definitely wear a classy one.”

Celebrities are often easy targets whenever they post bikini or swimwear pictures on social media. Rishina said that while these hateful comments hurt her, she doesn’t post pictures for trolls. “I didn’t post my bikini pics on social media because of shameless faceless trolls who have nothing to do but belittle and demean women and write dirty comments on their posts. It affects me sometimes as I’m not that thick-skinned yet,” she concluded.

Rishina Kandhari can pull off Indian wear as well as western wear effortlessly.

