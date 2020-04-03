Diya Aur Baati Hum Actress Rishina Kandhari Feels Acting In TV Shows Is More Difficult Than Films

Actress Rishina Kandhari, who has been part of shows such as “Diya Aur Baati Hum” and “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai”, feels her versatility is her strength.

“I am an actor with a wide range and the best part about my personality is that from a sexy siren to a tough cop, I can play anything. I did a couple of films, besides my TV shows, and I am in talks with others too but TV takes most of my time,” said the “Ek Villain” actress.

“I am a person of commitment and, in the past, I have had to say no to many film projects because of my shows on TV. I also want to focus on good roles in films and am waiting for that perfect one to fall in my lap,” she added.

The actor shared that the way of working in both films and TV shows differ.

“In films, we get a lot of time to prepare ourselves, getting into the mood and the character whereas on television, there is more of spot acting. We have to finish more than 7to 8 scenes in a day and there’s hardly any time to prepare for the scenes,” she said.

With competition on the rise, the actress agrees that there is nepotism which is prevalent in showbiz. However, she doesn’t find anything wrong with it.

“Nepotism does exist in the industry, but I have no problems with that as I believe that being a star kid has its own perks. If my uncle is a producer and he casts me in the film then I don’t see anything wrong,” said Rishina.

“There are plenty of people who come from different cities and countries to become an actor and struggle here. Some make it big and some don’t. But I feel it’s unfair to blame star kids. It’s not their fault that they are star kids. If they are good then only they’ll last or else they’ll become one film wonders,” she added.

