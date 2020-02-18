Jamai Raja Fame Ravi Dubey To Host The Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020

Actor Ravi Dubey, who became a household name with the humongous success of the daily soap Jamai Raja alongside Nia Sharma. Now, Ravi is all set to host the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020.

Ravi has been quoted saying, “I am honoured to be hosting the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020. It doesn’t just glorify the existence of the Indian film industry but also celebrates its birth inception.”

“In my opinion, it’s not just an award function. It’s our attempt to repay our debt of gratitude to Dadasaheb Phalkeji. It’s because of him, all of us are flourishing in this great industry. I intend to do my level best to uphold the grace and demeanour of this prestigious evening,” he added.

The award show will take place in Mumbai on the 20th of February 2020.

