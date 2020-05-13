Rashami Desai On STILL Believing In Love: “The Kind Of Love You’re Talking About, I’m Done With It”

Rashami Desai became the talk of every household post her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While the actress has always been a popular face of Indian Television, her appearance in the Salman Khan hosted reality show gave her newfound fame.

Rashami Desai’s journey inside the BB house was not an easy one but she was lauded for maintaining her dignity and poise through her entire journey.

In a recent conversation with Pinkvilla for their special episode titled Dear Mom, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Rashami Desai spilled the beans on various topics, right from being raised by a single mother to the ups and downs of her career and her thoughts on love!

When quizzed about the concept of true and fairly tale love, Rashami Desai was quoted saying, “The kind of love you are talking about, I am done with it. I had given it to somebody I really loved and admired and I have respect for that feeling. Now, I am a sensible woman who understands the situations around me. I might have fewer people around me, but they are my people. Earlier, I would be scared that they might leave me, but later I realised I don’t need to be. Rather than waiting for true love, I feel I should be with people who respect me.”

Rashami Desai further told the portal, “You have to go with the flow, if it has to happen it will. I am not saying no to anything because life goes on. You make mistakes and learn. It is absolutely fine to make mistakes, just accept your faults. The more you go in denial the more you become negative and I don’t believe in it.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashami Desai is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor’s much loved supernatural show Naagin 4 alongside Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria among others in pivotal roles.

