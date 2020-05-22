Recently, the re-run of Ramayan made history by gaining the highest TRP worldwide and also broke the records of The Big Bang Theory and Game of Thrones. It became the most viewed television show in the world, with 77 million people tuning in on April 16. The actors and fans were delighted to see a show from the 90s winning everyone’s hearts in the lockdown. Recently, from the cast of Ramayan, Dipika Chikhlia and Sunil Lahri shared their experiences while doing the epic show.

Not just the show but its cast is also getting the much-deserved fame and recognition now. Deepika Chikhlia who portrays Sita and Sunil Lahri who plays Lakshman recently opened up about the questions related to Sita’s agnipareeksha and the dhobi story, which still is a topic of debate among the audience.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Dipika Chikhlia said: ”Every Mother’s Day, Women’s Day, where they are talking about Abla Nari, I would hear about Sita. There was this fundamental darkness of a certain subject and when people are not ready to listen, it gets difficult to explain. But, when they saw it this time (the re-telecast), people in the majority realized that they were bombarded with such wrong stories about Ramayan, about dhobi. Now, people are sort of okay as they know the reality. Yes, of course, all these years I had to keep explaining myself. Now, I feel my life is a little easier because people know what happened and why”.

Apart of Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri also opened up about it, he stated – “In fact, I had a little discussion with Sagar Sahab about the agnipareeksha scene. I did come to Sagar Sir and asked him why this scene is there. Ram is a god and he must know that Sita is pure, so why this agnipareeksha? I asked him will this not give out a wrong message and he explained to me the purpose, what you see on screen as well. There was a little correction that took place while writing where Laxman got angry on Ram for the same”.

Dipika Chikhlia then added – “Papa ji (Ramanand Sagar) had a lot of cases against him. Actually, the story about dhobi is not part of the original Ramayan, it is more of a folktale. Over the years, it has developed into a story. Papaji had a lot of cases against him. While we shot for Uttar Ramayan, he wasn’t even there half the time because he was juggling between court and shoot. There was a lot of fury, there were scholars who did not accept this version”.

In the middle of the ongoing crisis, we saw several successful reruns of daily soaps from the ’80s and ’90s that featured Dipika Chikhlia among others.

