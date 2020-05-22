Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij welcomed their bundle of joy Tara, after 9 years of marriage. Ever since the couple has flooded their social media handles with posts of the baby. But Jay’s latest post featuring Tara has us melting into a puddle already!

While Jay Bhanushali has proved time and again that he is a doting father, his latest post proves his daughter Tara loves him no less! In the video, Jay seems to be shooting from home as the host of a special segment and doing his lines. But what takes away all the focus is Tara clapping and cheering for her father.

Sharing the video on his official Instagram handle, Jay Bhanushali captioned it as, “Happiest moment for me when we@tarajaymahhi saw me hosting for the first time and look at her reaction..the way she looked and reacted was priceless #trending #foryoupage #foru #babytalk #babylove #babygirl #baby #daughters #daughtersarethebest #daughtergoals #daughterandfather #girls #gharbaithoindia #lockdownextended #lockdownindia #lockdown2020 #lockdownfun #lockdownwork #workfromhome #stayathome #staysafe.”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij had adopted the two kids of their care-takers a few years back. Tara is their first biological child after their hush-hush wedding for 2010. The couple often takes to their social media handles to share videos of their lives with the three kids and they certainly do make for one very happy family!

Jay Bhanushali had recently revealed that ever since Tara has been born the first thing that he wants to do is see her face and be with her as much as he can.

