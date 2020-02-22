Rakhi Sawant REACTS To Shehnaaz Gill’s Father’s Remark On Her While Bashing Bigg Boss 13 Makers

Shehnaaz Gill became a national heartthrob for her cuteness, innocence and entertainment quotient on in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Shehnaaz, who refers to herself as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif will soon be seen in yet another Colors shows. Titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the reality show aims at finding a prospective groom for Shehnaaz, who will eventually get hitched to the boy on national television.

While fans of the chirpy actress were rejoicing, Shehnaaz’s father, Santokh Singh has said that he will never let this happen. He has further revealed that instead of further building Shehnaaz’s image as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, the channel is ruining her image and making her look like another Rakhi Sawant.

A miffed and agitated Santokh further revealed that he has fixed a meeting with the channel and will also take help of the political organization, Shiv Sena if Colors does not budge and goes ahead with the show. He was also quoted saying that instead of building and enhancing Shehnaaz’s image as Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif Colors is demeaning her by making her the next Rakhi Sawant.

Now looks like that has tested Rakhi’s patience and the former Bigg Boss contestant has lashed out on Santokh Singh saying he better treat her with respect. Speaking to Spotboye, Rakhi Sawant has said, “Santokh Singh, let me tell your daughter Shehnaaz is following in my footsteps. She is the Rakhi Sawant of Punjab. How can you equate her to Katrina Kaif? She just can’t be Katrina. Also, you need to take my name with respect. I have worked very hard to reach wherever I have. I have done films for Priyadarshan, Yash Raj, Rakesh Roshan, and many other reputed producers. I have never been backed by parents like Shehnaaz. And, by the way, you are trying to eat through Shehnaaz’s earnings.”

Well that certainly seems like something Rakhi Sawant would say for the lady is known to speak her heart out and does not shy from calling a spade what it is! It may be recalled that Rakhi Sawant too was a part of Bigg Boss and then went on to do the first-ever swyamvaar show on national television for Colors.

