The latest season of the cult family drama ‘Yeh Meri Family’ brings a touch of vintage charm into the modern world. The dramedy, which is set during the ‘90s golden era’, follows the Awasthi family as it navigates through their lives dealing with emotions, comical moments and drama. Featuring Juhi Parmar, Rajesh Kumar, Hetal Gada, and Angaad, the show is set to premiere on May 19th at the service. The show revisits those formative years via the struggles of 15-year-old Ritika, capturing the essence of the 90s, a decade when India was on the verge of economic, social, and cultural revolution.

Amidst the new cast, the audience will witness Rajesh Kumar, popularly known for his character of ‘Rosesh Sarabhai’, in a new and intriguing role of a father in the 90’s era. Portraying the character of Sanjay Awasthi, he is sure to make the audience smile throughout the show with his effortless screen presence and character nuances.

Like most fathers of the 90s, Sanjay Awasthi is the epitome of patience and sacrifice. He prioritises his family over his own interests and considers it almost impious to think of yourself before your children and parents. The patriarch of the family, he holds the position of Manager at Door Sanchar Vibhag in Lucknow. While being lenient, he is also the superman for his children as makes the little things matter like bringing them their favourite gajak, chikki, moongfali and fruits.

Talking about the show and his character, Rajesh Kumar shared, “I have always been drawn to relatable yet complex characters, and my role as Sanjay Awasthi is no different. It was fun playing the character you can connect so much to, and it’s also incredibly rewarding. I loved and enjoyed being taken back to the 90s era, right from riding the Vespa scooter to handling relatable situations back then which are not seen anymore. The show will help viewers reconnect with their family roots in today’s fast-paced, technologically driven world. The show focuses on the dynamics of the quintessential Indian family in the 90s era. It’s been an exciting and fun journey for me”.

Yeh Meri Family’s new season will premiere on Amazon miniTV for free within the Amazon shopping app and on Fire TV from May 19th onwards.

