Rajesh Kumar AKA Roshesh Sarabhai To Soon Feature In Sci-Fi Comedy ‘Maharaj Ki Jai Ho’ Alongside Satyajeet Dubey

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actor Rajesh Kumar, who became a household name for his portrayal of the momma’s boy character Roshesh Sarabhai in the family sitcom, will soon return to the small screen with a new TV show titled Maharaj Ki Jai Ho. It is a sci-fi comedy show.

Satyajeet Dubey, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino, Riya Sharma, Akash Dabhade and Ashwin Mushran are also part of “Maharaj Ki Jai Ho”.

Sharing the promo’s link on Instagram, Ashwin took to Instagram and shared that he had a lot of “fun shooting for the show for 11 months”.

“Maharaj Ki Jai Ho” has comical side of mythology with a touch of fantasy. The show will take viewers back in time to the era of Hastinapur.

The show will air on Star Plus from Monday.

