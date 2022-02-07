Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away yesterday at the age of 92 after suffering from prolonged illness. A lot of celebrities from across Bollywood and politicians including Narendra Modi, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan paid their respects at the funeral of India’s very own nightingale. In a recent chat, Rahul Vaidya spoke about the time when he interviewed the late singer and how she made him feel comfortable. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Lata Ji was unwell for a while now. A week ago she was discharged from the hospital and was doing well, all of a sudden her health deteriorated and the singer was again admitted to the hospital. Yesterday, the ‘Nightingale Of India’ left for heavenly abode but her talent, songs and legacy will live on forever.

In a conversation with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya opened up on attending Lata Mangeshkar’s funeral and said, “I was present at the funeral and I couldn’t control myself. Tears couldn’t stop flowing from my eyes. I never thought that a day would come when we actually have to believe that Lataji is no more with us. But it actually happened and it is really hard for me to accept it. Yesterday I felt that I lost someone from my own family. It has left us with a huge void.”

Rahul Vaidya further continued and shared an anecdote about Lata Mangeshkar and said, “She has been a teacher to every musician. We have grown up listening to her songs. I have had a special interaction with her because I once interviewed her in 2013. It was a part of a TV channel’s programme, which was connected with the Kedarnath flood relief. I got the opportunity to do the interview with Lata ji. But I remember that I was very late for the interview and so I had almost turned pale. I was under immense pressure, but she was very sweet and accommodating. She made me feel very comfortable.”

She was indeed legendary.

